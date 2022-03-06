Xavi claims Barcelona will keep on fighting after late Elche win

Barcelona head coach Xavi has issued a rallying call to his players to fight on after their late 2-1 win away at Elche.

La Blaugrana struggled to gain a foothold against their relegation battling hosts, on Spain’s east coast, before a late rescue act from Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay sealed a key three points.

The result means Barcelona remain firmly in the race to seal a Top Four finish at the end of the season, with a seven point gap behind Real Betis, and Atletico Madrid chasing them in fourth.

Barcelona’s game in hand should give them some breathing space ahead of Atletico but Xavi knows there is still a long way to go in 2021/22.

“We made a titanic effort to win but we have not been as effective as in other games”, as per reports from Marca.

“The penalty gave us a vital victory to continue on in the fight.

“We are up to third place and we are still on the right track and we deserved the victory.”

Xavi does face the challenge of balancing La Liga action with Europa League commitments in the coming weeks as they take on Turkish side Galatasaray in the last 16.

Galatasaray head to Catalonia for the first leg in midweek with Xavi’s charges hosting Osasuna in domestic action next weekend.