WATCH: The coldest penalty of the season?

Barcelona came through in the end in a tight clash with Elche, winning 2-1 away from home.

The visitors had to come from behind after a first half goal from Fidel Chaves, an excellent finish from the left side of the box.

This only upped the ante from Barcelona though, who brought on Ferran Torres at the half for Gavi. He would be the protagonist in the comeback, getting on the end of numerous balls in the box.

Several clear opportunities were passed up by Torres, but his prodded finish from close range drew the Catalans level with just under half an hour to play.

The decisive point in the match came late on, as Barcelona were awarded a penalty in the 84th minute. Memphis Depay cut back from the goal-line and the ball bobbled up – Elche defender Antonio Barragan used his arm to guide the ball out of play. After a VAR review, the referee gave the penalty which Memphis himself stepped up to take…

Memphis wins it from the penalty spot! Barca complete the comeback to beat Elche 2-1 and keep their momentum going

Memphis’ absolute rocket into the top corner was about as good as it gets from 12 yards. Ultimately, that strike was enough to take the three points back North for Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Putting that aside for a moment though, is that the best penalty of the season?