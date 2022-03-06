WATCH: New Barcelona signing Pablo Torre starts and finishes move for Racing

Eighteen-year-old Pablo Torre only signed for Barcelona on Friday evening, but hasn’t bothered to slow down the hype train surrounding him.

His move was a much publicised race between Real Madrid and Barcelona for his signature, which the Catalans duly won. Both were keen not to miss out on the young midfielder’s potential, perhaps fearing this was another Pedri. The move will cost Barcelona €5m initially, with variables potentially taking the cost to €20m

On Saturday, Xavi Hernandez was asked about the new signing and was complimentary of the young talent, saying “He can play at Barcelona for many years.” He also remarked on the fact Torre had chosen Barcelona, merely stating that he had explained Torre his vision for the future to Torre.

On Sunday, Torre was in action for Racing Santander against Talavera in Spain’s third division. He’ll be staying there until the end of the season, although no doubt with a few more eyes trained on him.

They didn’t have to wait long to be entertained, was Torre neatly turned inside his marker and playing the ball off, before continuing his run and heading home inside the box.

😲⚽💥 ¡Imparable @Pablo_Torre10! El flamante fichaje del Barça que adelantó MARCA (https://t.co/iNvwq8dcDo), lo ha vuelto a hacer. Esta vez de cabeza y para adelantar al @realracingclub ante el @CFTalavera 👉 Ya lo dijo Xavi: "Tiene gol…" pic.twitter.com/6Olm6oMTb5 — MARCA (@marca) March 6, 2022

Quite the impression Pablo Torre is making.