WATCH: Elche take the lead against Barcelona through fine finish

FC Barcelona find themselves down at the half-way point in their away fixture with Elche.

A hostile atmosphere greeted the Catalans as they took to the pitch and the game itself has been no friendlier. An intense half looked to be coming to close with honours even and a probably justly so.

Even so, Barcelona only have themselves to blame for their lack of goals. Ousmane Dembele’s chipped effort in a one-on-one with Edgar Badia was easily stopped by the Elche keeper and Frenkie de Jong’s follow-up was cleared off the line by Diego Gonzalez.

The Dutchman then had another chance as he went clear of the defence, forcing Badia into another good save. Elche weren’t just defending however, as evidenced by Tete Morente’s effort which shaved the post.

But just before the end of the half, Pedri’s errant clearance led sent Fidel clear on the left side, who finished with expertise into the corner.

A thrilling second half awaits.