Sevilla give minutes to their new Bryan Gil

The mood amongst the Sevilla camp is not at its most jovial this weekend after a frustrating draw with relegation battlers Alaves. One bright spark from the match was the 11 minutes that academy graduate Luismi Cruz had in the closing stages.

As Sevilla desperately sought a winner, Luismi entered the fray with little apprehension and adapted seamlessly into the match. His movement and technique stood out and it was his good work with Jules Kounde that nearly broke the deadlock.

Cruz has drawn comparisons with former academy graduate Bryan Gil for his style of play, as pointed out by Jose Espina of Diario AS. Both were formed at El Nervion and came through the ranks together for the most part, although a serious injury in 2019 slowed his development.

Fully recovered and receiving chances from Julen Lopetegui, Luismi looks like a promising talent once more. Against Andratx in the Copa del Rey, he played 45 minutes and scored in the penalty shoot-out which took Sevilla through. With a contract until 2025, Sevilla will be hoping they have another gem in their ranks.