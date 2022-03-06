Ronald Araujo slows down process of buying home as contract negotiations drift on

The Uruguayan man mountain Ronald Araujo is a sought-after defender.

Barcelona have been in the process of negotiating a new contract with Araujo for some time now, without reaching a solution. This season the defender has allayed any doubts that he will be a starter for the Catalans for many years to come, injuries willing.

Some mammoth performances have seen his status elevated but not yet his salary. He remains one of the lowest paid in the Barcelona squad. Something Joan Laporta is trying to fix, while balancing this with the influx of fresh blood into the squad.

Araujo himself remains keen to find an agreement with the club but must receive an offer that reflects his value, according to SPORT. Several English clubs remain interested in the defender and are not afraid of offering him big money. His ‘entorno’ are aware of Araujo’s wishes but are similarly keen to ensure he receives his dues.

As a result, with no end in sight to the negotiations, Araujo has reportedly slowed down the purchase of a new house and is improving his English in case a move transpires. Given some of his recent performances, cules would surely see it as a dereliction of duties should the Uruguayan end up leaving the Catalan capital.