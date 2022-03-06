Odegaard feels more free away from Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid midfielder feels much more comfortable at Arsenal, something which has been evident in his play.

However Odegaard has now put that feeling into words for Norwegian outlet TV2. Mundo Deportivo carried the quotes, where the wunderkind spoke of how happy he is at Arsenal.

“I feel that I have become more important for the team and I now occupy more space. I have found my true position and now have connections [on the pitch] all around me. I’m getting better all the time.”

Still just 23 years of age, he moved to Madrid as a green 15-year-old, having attracted the attention of the whole footballing world. Initially playing for Real Madrid Castilla but training for the first team, he never entirely found his place in the white of Madrid.

“It was a bit special, making my way at 15 years old, everything that happened back then and moving to Madrid. There were a lot of people around me who were worried that I was being looked at [by Real Madrid], the clubs and the people around me. I was constantly examined.”

The Norwegian international went on a tour of various clubs on a loan basis, gracing the Eredivisie with Heerenveen and Vitesse, before returning to Spain with Real Sociedad. On a two-year loan, he performed to the highest level in the first of those years. After which Real Madrid recalled him in the summer. Despite doing so, he was still short of opportunities under Zinedine Zidane.

Now, he feels at home.

“I feel like I am in a good place. They have given me peace and stability to establish myself somewhere and not be stressing about where I might be in the next transfer window.”

This summer past, Arsenal spent €35m on Odegaard to make his loan spell permanent.