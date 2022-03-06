Kylian Mbappe’s travel plans to Madrid revealed

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is gearing up for the most crucial game of his season as they head to Madrid in midweek

Mbappe netted a dramatic added time winner in PSG’s Champions League last 16 first leg win over Real Madrid month and the French international is set for centre stage in the rematch.

The former AS Monaco striker has been heavily linked with a move to Madrid this summer as his contract in Paris enters its final months.

With huge attention on the Les Bleus star, reports from Mundo Deportivo have confirmed he is expected to be in Spain for an estimated total of 37 hours next week.

PSG are expected to land at Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez Airport at around 12.30pm local time on Tuesday before travelling to their hotel base close to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe and his teammates will train at the Bernabeu the night before Wednesday’s showdown as Mbappe makes his third appearance at the stadium.

The Parisians are expected to fly back to France in the early hours of Thursday morning, with either a place in the quarter finals, or a disappointing end to Mbappe’s time at the club.