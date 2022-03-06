Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid future plans confirmed by his brother

Eden Hazard’s brother has confirmed the Belgian star plans to complete his Real Madrid contract until 2024.

Hazard has endured a frustrating first three seasons in Spain with injuries and a drop in form reducing his impact with Los Blancos.

However, his younger brother, Kylian, has confirmed Eden has no plans to force an early exit from the Spanish capital despite being linked with a Premier League return in 2022.

“Eden is fine where he is and his family feels good there. He has a contract until 2024 and I think he will stay until then”, as per an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“Maybe Eden is playing a little less now and the team is functioning without him. But everyone knows how good he is.

“He has to show he is a good substitute.”

Hazard is on course to improve on his season total of minutes played for Real Madrid following on from 2020/21 if he plays a more regular role in the final weeks of the campaign.

The 31-year-old made seven La Liga starts and seven substitutes appearances last season and he already has seven starts and 10 cameos off the bench in 2021/22.

However, the key difference is no league goals to his name this season, with three in 2020/21, and the former Chelsea winger has not failed to score in league action in a season since 2008.