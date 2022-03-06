Deulofeu threatening to fulfil potential in Italy

Former Barcelona prodigy Gerard Deulofeu is returning to the sort of form that saw him delight fans in Spain and England.

One of the most highly regarded prospects in La Masia for many years, Deulofeu sought pastures new early in his career after failing to burst into the Barcelona first team.

Rarely finding a permanent home, the Catalan has passed through the ranks at Everton, Milan, Watford and Sevilla on his way to his current destination, Udinese.

He did return to Barcelona briefly after some scintillating form for Everton, but once again never managed to establish himself in the first XI.

In Udine, Deulofeu has once again been afforded the star status within the side and not without results. Udinese sit 14th in Serie A, but Deulofeu has been a large part of the reason they have a seven point cushion to the drop zone.

He was instrumental in their 2-1 victory over Sampdoria this weekend, scoring and providing most of the Udinese threat. Counting seven goals and two assists this season, nobody in the Udinese squad has more goal contributions than Deulofeu.

Little doubt that if Deulofeu could find a way to tap into his full potential on a regular basis, he could be one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe. At 27 years old, Deulofeu will surely believe he has another shot at the big time in him too.