Celta Vigo edge out 4-3 thriller over Mallorca

Celta Vigo have further eased their La Liga relegation concerns with a 4-3 win at home to rivals Mallorca.

Both sides ended the game with ten men in Galicia, following a controversial final ten minutes, as Mallorca’s own drop fears continue into the final weeks of the campaign.

The home side clicked into gear from the start, as Thiago Galhardo tucked home as Franco Cervi’s effort came back off the bar.

However, Mallorca hit back against the run of play, through Giovanni Gonzalez, before Denis Suarez poked them back in front after Iago Aspas was denied.

The tie continued to see saw after the restart, as Joseph Aidoo diverted home an own goal to level the game, and Aspas fired Celta in front for a third time.

With neither side focusing on defending late on, Salva Sevilla scored a third equaliser from the penalty spot, after Hugo Mallo’s red card.

However, there was yet another sting in the tail in the seventh minute of added time, as Manolo Reina was sent off for protesting about a last gasp penalty, and Aspas converted his 13th league goal of 2021/22 from the spot.

Up next for Celta is a trip to Villarreal next weekend with Mallorca at home to league leaders Real Madrid.

