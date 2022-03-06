Cadiz storm to first home win of the season amidst further Rayo frustration

Cadiz fans have far from had it easy at home this season. But finally, in Matchday 27, they got to see their side win at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Goals from Ruben Alcaraz and Oussama Idrissi gave Los Gaditanos an extra spring in their step as they round off carnival season.

As with any Cadiz match however, the suffering was necessary. Early on Rayo Vallecano looked to assume control of the match through their liquid left-hand side, Garcias Alvaro and Fran. For all their good work though, it wasn’t Falcao they were aiming at in the middle and neither was there another finisher available to make the difference.

Cadiz grew into the match as the minutes went on however, finishing the first half firmly in the ascendency. So often the break can reset the momentum in a match, yet Cadiz managed to maintain their own flow of movement towards the Rayo goal.

Luca Zidane had made some good saves in the first half, but also looked fragile under the long-throw. This encouraged Cadiz to loft a corner to the back post, where Alcaraz was able to sneak in and head past a weak Zidane hand.

Less than ten minutes later, another Cadiz counter attack finished with a lofted ball high into the box. Or at least it should have. Zidane came to claim the ball again but couldn’t hold onto the ball, which dropped to Idrissi, who side-footed home from inside the box.

Rayo did respond and put Cadiz under pressure late on, but not without the feeling that whatever they did, it would be futile. Alvaro Garcia hit the bar with an excellent effort late on, which only confirmed that feeling.

Cadiz move up to 18th position, a point shy of Granada and safety with that win. Rayo continue their alarming slump, without a league win in 2022.