Betting ban rips through LaLiga shirt sponsorship

During the pandemic it was announced that LaLiga clubs would no longer be allowed to carry betting firms on their shirts.

The clubs were allowed to see out their current sponsorship deals as long until the end of this current season, when the law will be enforced.

The decision came under praise from those trying to fight gambling addictions, however some questioned the wisdom of doing so during a global pandemic. With clubs already feeling the financial squeeze, this will affect the accounts of the majority of clubs in Spain’s top two divisions.

According to SPORT, the evidence of this is already in evidence. At the time of writing, 22 clubs across the two leagues are currently without a main shirt sponsor for next season.

A significant source of income, the big three in Spain seem to be covered already. Real Madrid will continue to be sponsored by Emirates, it appears Barcelona will wear Spotify on the front of their shirts and Atletico Madrid will carry Plus500 on theirs.

Real Sociedad and Valencia are both set to be sponsored by Cazoo, a car sale company. With the rise of cryptocurrencies, many are wondering whether some of these currencies and platforms may find their way onto shirts next season. Several clubs have already implemented or examined their own fan token systems in LaLiga.