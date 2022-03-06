Barcelona assistant clear: Aubameyang makes the difference

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s tie with Elche, Barcelona assistant Sergio Alegre had some words of praise for Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“He is giving us a lot. [Aubameyang] is differential and has adapted incredibly well. He is giving us a lot in both attack and defence,” reported Mundo Deportivo.

He also highlighted the value of a rare midweek off for Barcelona.

“We apprecaite weeks like this one. We were able to rest, work and get players back. It’s a good motivation for continuing the positive dynamic of the team.”

Barcelona have taken the opportunity to rotate their squad for the match, with a tie against Galatasaray on the horizon this Thursday evening.

“Competition is good for everyone. For the footballers, so that they don’t relax too much and for us as coaches, to have different options.”

Barcelona are on a run of three consecutive victories at the moment, in which they have blown the opposition with 12 goals in those matches. As Xavi Hernandez’s side picks up momentum, they will be attempting to make a Champions League spot their own against a tricky Elche side that drew at the Santiago Bernabeu.