Barcelona a possibility for Haaland, Real Madrid ahead

Former player and director of football Jan-Age Fjortoft believes that Barcelona are behind Real Madrid and Manchester City in the race to sign Erling Braut Haaland.

Fjortoft is a compatriot of Haaland’s and is notoriously close to the Haaland camp, having advised the player and his father on career moves previously.

Now working as a pundit and journalist, Fjortoft told ESPN that Haaland is most likely to move to one of England or Spain, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Everything is between two clubs and I believe they are Real Madrid and Manchester City,” said the former Norwegian international.

“I think Barcelona are more a possibility. Maybe it happens in the end, but, at this point in time, it’s between two clubs and two countries.”

He also noted that the media narrative around it is a fiercely fought battleground too, on his Twitter.

Don’t underestimate the detailed job Team Haaland now are doing to find out where Erling Haaland is playing next season.

If he leaves Dortmund it’s more down to facts than emotions.

Spain and England most likely with the usual suspects in front. Don’t buy some clubs’ spin though — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 6, 2022

“I have the feeling that Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona,” he continued on ESPN.

“What I do know is that the process they are in right now depends on a lot of details. In the end, Erling will have to make a decision.”

With the future of Kylian Mbappe seemingly set for Real Madrid, the race for Haaland has taken on extra importance for the rest of Europe’s elite clubs.