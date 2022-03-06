Barcelona News

Barcelona a possibility for Haaland, Real Madrid ahead

Former player and director of football Jan-Age Fjortoft believes that Barcelona are behind Real Madrid and Manchester City in the race to sign Erling Braut Haaland.

Fjortoft is a compatriot of Haaland’s and is notoriously close to the Haaland camp, having advised the player and his father on career moves previously.

Now working as a pundit and journalist, Fjortoft told ESPN that Haaland is most likely to move to one of England or Spain, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Everything is between two clubs and I believe they are Real Madrid and Manchester City,” said the former Norwegian international.

“I think Barcelona are more a possibility. Maybe it happens in the end, but, at this point in time, it’s between two clubs and two countries.”

He also noted that the media narrative around it is a fiercely fought battleground too, on his Twitter.

“I have the feeling that Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona,” he continued on ESPN.

“What I do know is that the process they are in right now depends on a lot of details. In the end, Erling will have to make a decision.”

With the future of Kylian Mbappe seemingly set for Real Madrid, the race for Haaland has taken on extra importance for the rest of Europe’s elite clubs.

