Atletico Madrid continue Top Four march with key Real Betis win

Atletico Madrid have taken another crucial step in their push for a Top Four finish in 2022 with a 3-1 win away at rivals Real Betis.

Los Rojiblancos have now overhauled the Andalucians in the battle for a Champions League qualification spot as they edge back into fourth spot in the table.

Diego Simeone’s side looked to click into gear right from the off at the Estadio Benito Villamarin as Portuguese star Joao Felix swept them 1-0 in front inside the first 90 seconds.

A dream start for Atletico Madrid! 🔴⚪ João Félix scores after just 74 seconds 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dOcrk49W2m — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 6, 2022

Both sides missed outrageously easy chances at either end before the break before Cristian Tello curled home a superb leveller for the hosts.

Cristian Tello with a beauty just before half time! 😍 A controlled strike from distance with the inside of his boot means Betis are level with Atleti at the break 🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/DmULArL9AL — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 6, 2022

However, Atletico responded positively to the pressure in the second period, as Jan Oblak kept them in the contest, and Felipe Monteiro headed against the post.

That pressure did eventually prove crucial for Atletico, as Felix raced into the box to put them back in front, and Thomas Lemar cushioned home Antoine Griezmann’s cut back.

It's João Félix again as his great form continues! 👏 An absolutely deadly counter attack from Atletico Madrid 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/LOz1CXQ9tI — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 6, 2022

Up next for Simeone is a home game against Cadiz on Friday night with Real Betis hosting Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek Europa League action.

