Achraf Hakimi offers PSG fitness boost ahead of Real Madrid tie

Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi looks set to be fit in time to face former club Real Madrid in midweek.

The Moroccan international has been a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side in 2021/22 but he has missed the last two games through injury.

Pochettino opted against risking him in their weekend 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice, but as per reports from Diario AS, he is back in full training and should start in Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe also missed out against Nice, due to a domestic suspension, with Leandro Parades passed fit to travel with the squad.

Pochettino has confirmed he will make a late decision on his other injury doubt in defence, with ex Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos battling to be fit in time.

Ramos’ start to life in France has been dogged by injury, but Pochettino is expected to bring him along as an experienced voice in the dressing room, even if he fails a fitness test.