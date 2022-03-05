Xavi non-committal on Alves renewal

Following the reports circulated by MARCA on Thursday that Barcelona would renew Dani Alves’ contract for a further year, Xavi Hernandez was asked about his future in Saturday’s pre-match press conference.

Reportedly, Xavi and the technical team have been impressed with Alves’ performances on the pitch but also his impact off it. His work ethic and attitude have been useful in transforming the culture of a young squad at Barcelona.

Alves himself had joked on Twitter that if MARCA were reporting he would renew, then he was concerned about it happening.

Cuando dice MARCA mi corazón comienza a tener miedo jajajajajaja!!

Es una broma tíos, solo para no perder la costumbre con marca!! 😂🤪😂 https://t.co/cNo2kQ6EhT — Daniel Alves (@DaniAlvesD2) March 4, 2022

When asked, Xavi was effusive in his praise for the Brazilian, quotes provided here by SPORT.

“What Alves gives us is spectacular. He’s an example, for his professionalism, for his positivity. I hope he maintains his performances from here until the end of the season, so that his continuity is decided.”

“I would love him to stay. But it will depend on the club, on the performances… but he would give us a lot, next year as well.”

Alves has so far played almost whenever he has been available, recording two assists and a goal in the league. His aim is to continue with Barcelona and make the 2022 Brazil World Cup squad.