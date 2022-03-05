La Liga News

(WATCH) Mikel Oyarzabal puts Real Sociedad ahead at Real Madrid

Real Sociedad have stormed into an early 1-0 lead in their La Liga showdown away at Real Madrid.

La Real are aiming to boost their push their claims for a Champions League qualification spot in the Spanish capital with Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts looking for breathing space in the title race.

With plenty on the line for both sides in Madrid, the visitors grabbed their chance, as Dani Carvajal was penalised for a foul on David Silva, and Mikel Oyarzabal calmly netted from the spot.

The night began with a message of solidarity towards the people of Ukraine, with Real Madrid’s Ukrainian back up goal keeper Andriy Lunin joining the starting XI’s on the pitch before kick off.

However, Ancelotti will need to rally his players at half time, as he looks to open up an increased gap at the top of the table following Sevilla’s 0-0 draw against Alaves in Friday night action.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Andriy Lunin Carlo Ancelotti Dani Carvajal David Silva Mikel Oyarzabal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.