(WATCH) Mikel Oyarzabal puts Real Sociedad ahead at Real Madrid

Real Sociedad have stormed into an early 1-0 lead in their La Liga showdown away at Real Madrid.

La Real are aiming to boost their push their claims for a Champions League qualification spot in the Spanish capital with Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts looking for breathing space in the title race.

With plenty on the line for both sides in Madrid, the visitors grabbed their chance, as Dani Carvajal was penalised for a foul on David Silva, and Mikel Oyarzabal calmly netted from the spot.

🤏 | Thibaut Courtois slaagt er net niet in om de penalty van Mikel Oyarzabal te pakken. 👀 #RealMadridRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/YSnDe85pgo — Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) March 5, 2022

La Liga 🇪🇦

Gol de Real Sociedad

Mikel Oyarzabal ⚽🇪🇦pic.twitter.com/CJb67xbxa8 — FutbolGol12 (@Gol12Futbol) March 5, 2022

The night began with a message of solidarity towards the people of Ukraine, with Real Madrid’s Ukrainian back up goal keeper Andriy Lunin joining the starting XI’s on the pitch before kick off.

An emotional moment at the Bernabeu as Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin joins his Real Madrid teammates on the pitch 👏 Both the Madrid and Real Sociedad players shared a pre-match message of support for the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/y7gSSMsn00 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 5, 2022

However, Ancelotti will need to rally his players at half time, as he looks to open up an increased gap at the top of the table following Sevilla’s 0-0 draw against Alaves in Friday night action.

