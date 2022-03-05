La Liga News

(WATCH) Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric wondergoals put Real Madrid ahead against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have superbly flipped the script at half time in their La Liga clash with Real Sociedad as Los Blancos lead 2-1 at the break.

La Real grabbed their chance to take an early lead as Dani Carvajal was penalised for a foul on David Silva.

Visiting skipper Mikel Oyarzabal calmly netted from the spot to give Imanol Alguacil’s side a key advantage in the Spanish capital.

However, Los Blancos showed their title challenging nerve before the break, as wonder strikes from Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric turned the game on its head.

Modric’s square ball found French star Camavinga in space on the edge of the box and he cannoned home a superb equaliser.

However, despite Camavinga’s outstanding strike, Croatian star Modric was not to be outdone on 42 minutes, as he stepped inside to bend home another brilliant strike and turn the tide for Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts.

