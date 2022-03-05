(WATCH) Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric wondergoals put Real Madrid ahead against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have superbly flipped the script at half time in their La Liga clash with Real Sociedad as Los Blancos lead 2-1 at the break.

La Real grabbed their chance to take an early lead as Dani Carvajal was penalised for a foul on David Silva.

Visiting skipper Mikel Oyarzabal calmly netted from the spot to give Imanol Alguacil’s side a key advantage in the Spanish capital.

🤏 | Thibaut Courtois slaagt er net niet in om de penalty van Mikel Oyarzabal te pakken. 👀 #RealMadridRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/YSnDe85pgo — Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) March 5, 2022

However, Los Blancos showed their title challenging nerve before the break, as wonder strikes from Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric turned the game on its head.

Modric’s square ball found French star Camavinga in space on the edge of the box and he cannoned home a superb equaliser.

Eduardo Camavinga with a left-footed ROCKET! 🚀🚀 What a strike that is from the Real Madrid youngster ⚪ pic.twitter.com/uDZ7nlO1SV — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 5, 2022

However, despite Camavinga’s outstanding strike, Croatian star Modric was not to be outdone on 42 minutes, as he stepped inside to bend home another brilliant strike and turn the tide for Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts.

Oh that is an absolute SCREAMER from Luka Modric! 😱😱 Magic from the Croatian as two brilliant goals turn this game around for Real Madrid 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jOFx9CDlNo — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 5, 2022

Images via Getty Images