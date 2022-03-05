Valencia close in European spots with key Granada win

Valencia have edged closer to a European qualification spot in La Liga in 2022 with a 3-1 win over Granada.

Los Che end the weekend in ninth place, after following up their Copa del Rey final place, with a first successive league win in 2022.

A Copa final win would grant them an alternative route into Europe in 2022/23 but they are now within striking distance of the top seven.

Both sides survived on half chances before the break, with the hosts edging in front just after the restart, as Goncalo Guedes glanced home Carlos Soler’s free kick.

Two goals in quick succession for Valencia! 🔥 Gonçalo Guedes opened the scoring with this header before Maxi Gomez added another soon after 🦇 pic.twitter.com/ucEVDgBmn3 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 5, 2022

Soler’s set pieces continued to cause problems for the Granada back line, as Moi Gomez headed home another delivery, before Jaume Domenech fluffed a cross for a disastrous own goal.

However, Jose Bordalas’ side refused to panic late on, as man of the match Soler calmly tucked home from the penalty spot.

Up next for Bordalas’ Valencia is a trip to Getafe next weekend with struggling Granada at home to Elche.

Images via Getty Images