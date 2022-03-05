PSG gear up for Real Madrid trip with Nice defeat

Paris Saint-Germain have warmed up for their Champions League last 16 second leg at Real Madrid with a second defeat of 2022.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side hold a 1-0 first leg advantage over Los Blancos but they have struggled domestically since that win.

Defeat at Nantes, at the end of February, was their first league loss since October, and Pochettino’s charges slipped to a 1-0 defeat at second place Nice tonight.

Oh Lord, Andy Delort! That's a ridiculous finish! 😱 The Algerian meets the ball first time and rifles it into the roof of the net for Nice! Keylor Navas didn't stand a chance! pic.twitter.com/3F5fqyVSo8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2022

Despite their indifferent form, PSG remain strong favourites to clinch the French title, with a 13-point lead at the top over Nice, however, their recent results will be a concern for Pochettino.

Kylian Mbappe – who netted a dramatic winner against Real Madrid in February – missed the game, due to a domestic suspension, as the Frenchman enjoyed a key rest.

However, Pochettino fielded a strong team at the Allianz Riviera, with Neymar and Lionel Messi leading the line for the visitors, but they managed just two shots on target inside 90 minutes.

