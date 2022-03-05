New Barcelona signing chose Barcelona over Real Madrid

New Barcelona signing Pablo Torre has made the headlines in Spain recently, with reports saying he chose Barcelona over Real Madrid.

Barcelona confirmed the signing on Friday evening via their Twitter account, with his current team Racing Santander doing the same. Moving on an initial €5m deal with variables set to rise to €20m, Torre has a prodigious talent that drew clubs from all over Spain to court him on the Cantabrian coast.

His future manager Xavi Hernandez was asked about Torre ahead of Barcelona’s match against Elche, with SPORT quoting the Catalan manager.

“He’s a footballer with the Barcelona profile. We’ve been following Pablo. He has a natural talent. He can play in the middle, out wide, he can use both feet.”

“He’s very good inside, he can play the final pass, he puts in a set-piece very well. He’s very young and has the capacity to play for Barcelona for many years, it will depend on him and his mentality.”

Xavi also took time out to remark on the personality of the 18-year-old, whose father was a also a footballer.

“He’s a very humble boy, from a footballing family. He’s a good signing for the present and the future. He will be in and around the first team, but will have a similar role to Abde and Jutgla. When he isn’t playing, he’ll be with the B-team.”

Given the highly-publicised nature of the race to sign Torre, Xavi was also asked what had given Barcelona the edge over rivals Real Madrid.”

If you want to know why Pablo Torre decided to sign for Barcelona and not Real Madrid, you’ll have to ask him. I explained our project, our system. He decided, I’m not here to deceive anyone.”

Torre has played on twenty-one occasions for Racing Santander this season, recording six goals and six assists from midfield.