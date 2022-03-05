Marquinhos doing everything to make sure Mbappe is at home in Paris

The saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s contract situation and supposed impending transfer to Real Madrid rarely goes a week without making the news.

The most recent edition of the drama has been brought to the world by Marquinhos. The Paris Saint-Germain defender is a leader for the team and was a key part of keeping Real Madrid quiet in the tie between the two, as he snuffed out Karim Benzema for the full 90 minutes.

Recently interviewed by French channel RMC, Diario AS carried the quotes in which Marquinhos was brazen about the situation.

“At the moment I think Mbappe is the best player in the world,” remarked Marquinhos. “We see what he is doing on the pitch. We know he is important for us. We want players like him with us.”

“It is he who has to decide. We have done everything possible to make sure he feels at home. He feels good and he knows that Paris is his home.”

Mbappe certainly made a statement with his mercurial goal against the La Liga leaders in the Champions League. Reportedly, he has been the subject of an enormous contract offer by PSG. who hope to keep him on their books for a further two years.

Only football would have it that the French superstar can knock Real Madrid out of Europe in the coming week. Florentino Perez and Real Madrid will be doing everything they can to ensure they have the last laugh over PSG.

