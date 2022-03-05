Luka Modric inspired Real Madrid open eight-point title gap with Real Sociedad win

Real Madrid have opened up an eight-point advantage at the top of La Liga thanks to a superb 4-1 win at home to rivals Real Sociedad.

La Real are on course for a Top Four challenge in 2021/22, but Los Blancos offered a real show of strength, as Carlo Ancelotti looks to reclaim the league title in his first season back in Madrid.

Visiting skipper Mikel Oyarzabal netted from the spot to give Imanol Alguacil’s side a key advantage in the Spanish capital.

🤏 | Thibaut Courtois slaagt er net niet in om de penalty van Mikel Oyarzabal te pakken. 👀 #RealMadridRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/YSnDe85pgo — Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) March 5, 2022

However, the hosts reacted in style before the break, as Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric netted a brilliant pair of long range strikes to flip the script on Alguacil.

Eduardo Camavinga with a left-footed ROCKET! 🚀🚀 What a strike that is from the Real Madrid youngster ⚪ pic.twitter.com/uDZ7nlO1SV — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 5, 2022

Oh that is an absolute SCREAMER from Luka Modric! 😱😱 Magic from the Croatian as two brilliant goals turn this game around for Real Madrid 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jOFx9CDlNo — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 5, 2022

Real Madrid moved through the gears in the second period as Modric dictated things in central midfield for Ancelotti.

Karim Benzema finally netted his 20th league goal, as he buried one from the spot, before Spanish international Marco Asensio added some extra gloss in the closing minutes.

Up next for Ancelotti is their crunch Champions League last 16 second leg in Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek with La Real hosting neighbours Alaves next weekend.

