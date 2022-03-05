Jordi Alba returns for Barcelona trip to Elche

Barcelona head coach Xavi has made just one change to his travelling matchday squad for this weekend’s La Liga trip down to Elche.

The former Spanish international is enjoying his most consistent run of results since taking charge back at the Camp Nou in 2021, with 13 points from their last five league games.

Xavi’s charges will be looking to put yet more pressure on their Top Four rivals with a win at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero tomorrow, with the returning Jordi Alba the only new face in his plans.

Alba missed last weekend’s impressive 4-0 win over Athletic Club through suspension and the experienced defender is set to come straight into the starting XI.

A recall for Alba could be Xavi’s only change from the team which dominated against the Basque giants less than a week ago.

POTENTIAL BARCELONA STARTING XI V ELCHE

Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Traore, Torres, Aubameyang