Injury issues continue as Atletico Madrid head to Real Betis

Atletico Madrid continue to struggle with injuries as they head to Top Four rivals Real Betis this weekend.

Diego Simeone’s side take on the Andalucian giants tomorrow night with both teams still in the running for a Champions League qualification spot in 2022.

However, Los Rojiblancos are beset by injuries to key players, with Simeone forced to name an unchanged matchday squad.

📋 ¡Esta es la convocatoria de @Simeone para nuestra visita al @RealBetis! pic.twitter.com/K862lUEcP0 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 5, 2022

Despite their issues, Atletico have won four of their last six league games, but they are without six first team players through injury against Manuel Pellegrini’s hosts.

Defensive duo Stefan Savic and Mario Hermoso are the closest to a return, and could be back in training from the start of next week.

Geoffrey Kondogbia and captain Koke are major concerns for Simeone ahead of their Champions League last 16 second leg clash at Manchester United on March 15.

However, utility pair Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass are expected to be sidelined until the start of April through injury.