Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid fans are confident of La Liga title win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes the Los Blancos fan base are confident they will go on to win the La Liga title.

Ancelotti’s side opened up an eight point lead at the top of the table with a dominant 4-1 league win at home to Real Sociedad.

Three points against the Basque giants will offer Ancelotti’s side a major confidence boost ahead of their crunch Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

“It was an important match because we had the opportunity to take advantage in La Liga”, as per reports from Marca.

“We understood the importance of the match and the win gives us great hope.

“This is the intensity we need, and the fans like it. It can be repeated on Wednesday against PSG.

“The fans believe more after this game. The idea of ​​going out to the fans at the end came from the players, because on Wednesday, we need them.”

Ancelotti was also asked about his selection dilemmas ahead of ahead of the visit of PSG with Casemiro and Ferland Mendy suspended against the French side.

Both players started, and completed 90 minutes, against La Real, with Marcelo best placed to replace Mendy at left back on Wednesday night.

Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos face a fitness battle to take on PSG with Ancelotti waiting on a last minute decision on the pair before naming his matchday squad.

