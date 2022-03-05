Barcelona’s revolution leaves Braithwaite on the chopping block

Recent weeks in the Catalan capital have looked rosy for the majority of Barcelona’s squad, as most have had opportunities and used them well.

The one major exception – maybe with Riqui Puig – is Martin Braithwaite. At the beginning of the season, Braithwaite was considered a useful weapon for the Blaugrana. Coming from an excellent Euro 2020 performance, Braithwaite’s hard running and work rate was paying off in Barcelona’s opening matches. Two goals and an assist had the Camp Nou purring, before a bad knee injury sidelined him until late January.

Braithwaite returned to a drastically different team. A Barcelona playing different football under a different manager. Not only that, the club made significant efforts to improve the squad in his department, signing Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Since returning to fitness, Braithwaite has made one appearance in the final 15 minutes of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey tie with Athletic Club, which Barca lost 3-2 in extra time. Mundo Deportivo noted that it had been seven consecutive games without an appearance for Braithwaite since.

Having been left out of the Barcelona squad for their trip to Elche this weekend, that run will be stretched to eight. Although Braithwaite has a contract until 2024, which he has been adamant he will see out, he may have to look at alternatives this summer if he wants minutes.