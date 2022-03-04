Xavi Hernandez wants Barcelona to prioritise signing of Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona are keen to strengthen their defence during the summer transfer window but according to Diario AS Xavi Hernandez has identified one name above all others in this ambition. That would be Chelsea centre-back Cesar Azpilicueta.

The 32-year-old Spaniard’s contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire at the end of this season and he’s a highly-experienced operator capable of playing at both right-back and the centre of defence. He’s also renowned for his leadership; not for nothing is he the captain of European and world champions Chelsea.

Barcelona are planning to offer Azpilicueta a two-year contract that runs until 2024 with the option of another year depending on performance. He isn’t the only Chelsea player Barcelona like; they’re also fans of Andreas Christensen, the 25-year-old Danish centre-back. They’d offer him a four-year deal. At full-back, Noussair Mazraoui and Alejandro Grimaldo – as well as Javi Galan and Alex Moreno – are liked.