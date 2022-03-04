Xavi Hernandez still counts on Riqui Puig amid a lack of appearances for the midfielder.

It has been a difficult time for the 22-year-old, who was all-but frozen out under former boss Ronald Koeman.

Things haven’t got an awful lot better under Xavi, at least not in terms of appearances.

Puig still only has 13 appearances in total this season, starting just once in La Liga.

Fresh talk of a summer exit has come to the fore amid the lack of game time, but according to Sport, Xavi is still happy with what he has seen from Puig.

It’s claimed Xavi is delighted that Puig gives everything he has in each training session, and for that reason, he still trusts the midfielder.

Xavi’s hands are tied in terms of game time, with competition intense in the Barcelona midfield.

But he is said to have given Puig his backing, wanting the youngster to continue with his current efforts.

Puig has already been very patient, but he is going to have to remain patient as he continues to work towards his Barca dream.