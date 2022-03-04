Sevilla’s La Liga title push hit by Alaves draw

Sevilla’s La Liga title chances have suffered another blow in Friday night action as they drew 0-0 away at Alaves.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have suffered a stumble in form at the wrong time in 2022 as they now slip five points vasbehind league leaders Real Madrid.

Los Blancos can stretch their lead at the top if they secure a positive result in their game in hand at home to Real Sociedad tomorrow.

Sevilla struggled to carve out chances in the Basque Country with Joselu and Luis Rioja wasting early chances for the home side.

Lopetegui’s side improved after the restart, but Lucas Ocampos fluffed his lines from close range, and Munir El Haddadi blew a gilt edged chance in the dying seconds.

The defeat for Sevilla has dealt a real hit to their chances of a first top-flight league title since 1946.

Up next for Lopetegui’s side is a Europa League last 16 first leg clash at home to Premier League side West Ham with Alaves at La Real next weekend.

