Sevilla head to Vitoria tonight without four key players as they look to continue to keep the pressure on Real Madrid.

Los Nervionenses remain six points behind leaders Real Madrid as we head into the back-end of the season.

And tonight they face strugglers Alaves in their latest test, hoping to put pressure on Los Blancos, who face a tricky Real Sociedad on Sunday.

But as Sevilla look to build on their derby win over Real Betis, they will be faced with a number of injury issues.

Key centre-back Diego Carlos has not been deemed fit enough to make the trip to Vitoria, while Fernando, Gonzalo Montiel and Papu Gomez have also been ruled out.

Those absences add to the other injury issues Sevilla are currently nursing, with Karim Rekik, Suso, Erik Lamela and Anthony Martial already out.

This clash just became a lot more difficult for Sevilla, and with the pressure already on.