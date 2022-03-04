Inter Milan are said to be the only club to officially withdraw from the European Super League project.

Talk is rife of the Super League resurfacing, with Juventus chief Andreas Agnelli insisting that the project is still alive.

The first time around, the Florentino Perez and Real Madrid-led project collapsed after all of the Premier League clubs withdraw on the back of fan backlash.

All of the Premier League clubs said they would begin the process of formally withdrawing from the project.

But according to Agnelli, only one of the 12 founding clubs has officially withdrawn, meaning Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are still officially involved.

According to multiple reports, it seems Inter Milan are the only team to have officially withdrawn having been clever enough to insert a withdrawal clause when signing up.

The other clubs are not said to have withdrawal clauses, but despite talk, there has been no official statement from the European Super League over relaunch, at least not yet.