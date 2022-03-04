Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi miss Paris Saint-Germain training days before Real Madrid clash

Paris Saint-Germain trained at Camp des Loges this afternoon to prepare for tomorrow’s clash with Nice and there were several absences from the session according to Diario AS; neither Achraf Hakimi nor Sergio Ramos – both formerly of Real Madrid – were there and, barring a late surprise, neither will play against Nice.

Hakimi trained individually due to quadriceps discomfort, the issue that kept him out of last weekend’s win over Saint-Etienne. It’s unknown whether he’ll make it back in time for PSG’s Champions League last 16 second leg with Madrid on Wednesday.

Similarly, even though Sergio Ramos is doing everything within his power to get fit in time for the clash with Madrid it’s unlikely that he’s going to be able to get his 35-year-old body right.

He’s still recovering from the calf discomfort that kept him out of action for the entire month of February. Ander Herrera, formerly of Athletic Club and Manchester United, also didn’t train, although he’s unlikely to have made it into the starting lineup anyway.