Sergi Roberto is looking less and less likely to renew his contract with Barcelona

Sergi Roberto is continuing to recover from the muscle injury that forced him to undergo surgery and, as things stand, he still hasn’t renewed the contract that’s set to expire on June 30th according to Diario Sport. Barcelona and his representatives still aren’t in much dialogue and the chances of him renewing are diminishing.

The 30-year-old Catalan has made 12 appearances this season across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist across a total of 567 minutes. Roberto has spent his entire career with the Blaugrana, breaking into Barcelona’s B team in 2009 and making his first-team debut the following year.

They haven’t been able to call on Roberto much this season but that hasn’t affected the Blaugrana’s prospects. They’ve recovered from a slow start to the campaign and have been improving gradually since Xavi Hernandez took over. They’re fourth in La Liga right now, a point behind third-placed Real Betis.