Sergi Roberto has ruled out a summer move to MLS if he leaves Barcelona

Sergi Roberto’s future is one of the great unknowns at Barcelona. Negotiations to renew the contract that’s set to expire at the end of this season still haven’t kicked into gear and as things stand it looks more likely that the Catalan will leave than stay.

While the club considers their next step, according to Marca, the player is working on resolving his future one way or another. One of the options he’s considered had been going to play in MLS as there had been several interested parties from there in him.

But it’s understood that the 30-year-old isn’t keen to leave Europe just yet and has ruled out a move to the United States. He wants to stay put at Barcelona but there are other high-level clubs throughout Europe paying him heed.

In the meantime, Roberto is continuing working hard to recover from his injury and could start training with the group again at the end of this month. He underwent surgery on the rectus femoris of his right leg in Finland last December.