Sami Khedira has revealed what it was like to work with Cristiano Ronaldo at two different clubs.

Khedira spent five years at Real Madrid between 2010-2015, winning a Champions League, a La Liga title and a number of other titles.

During that time, the German midfielder worked with Ronaldo, and he linked back up with the Portuguese superstar at Juventus later on.

But what was it like to work with Ronaldo, and how did his personality change during the time between his Real Madrid and Juve stints?

“I knew two Cristianos, the first at Real Madrid, a little younger and maybe a little more insecure and selfish,” he told Diario AS.

“Not in a bad way, but he had to find his personality. He scored many, many goals and he was fantastic, but he didn’t have so much influence on the team.

“Then my second experience with Cristiano, in Juventus, he arrived to the team and he has that same selfishness that is selfishness to score, but was more of a natural, more of a natural leader.

“Always, he pushed us and I knew that he needed the help of his teammates to win trophies.

“I don’t want to interpretarte, he was always part of the team at Madrid, but at Juventus, it was a little more mature.

“He was always concentrated on the pitch, but a little more relaxed after having kids.

“He is so competitive. In training Cristiano always wants to win or if he was on your team, you always want Cristiano to win.”

Khedira won five Serie A titles with Juventus and two of those were with Ronaldo, who moved on six months after his German teammate.

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United, while Khedira has a brief spell back in his home country with Hertha Berlin.

He joined Hertha in February 2021 and retired at the end of that season after a successful career, including winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014.