Real Madrid suffer another blow as Fede Valverde struck by bout of flu

Real Madrid have some serious issues ahead of tomorrow’s evening’s La Liga clash with Real Sociedad. Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to count on Toni Kroos, who suffered discomfort in his hamstring in training on Wednesday, or Fede Valverde according to Diario AS. He didn’t train today due to a bout of the flu.

This is a serious problem given Madrid take on Paris Saint-Germain in a titanic Champions League tie on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. It’s the second leg of the last 16; PSG won the first leg at the Parc des Princes 1-0 so have an advantage.

Kroos has played 2,368 minutes for Ancelotti this season, 68% of Madrid’s minutes in 2021/22. He suffered from pubic issues earlier in the campaign but since he’s returned he’s only missed one game, against Deportivo Alaves where he was rested. He’s going to try to be ready to face PSG but it won’t be easy.

Similarly, Valverde will hope to be back in time to face the French side on Wednesday even though he’s ruled out for La Real. Given that Casemiro is suspended for the clash with PSG, both will be needed. Otherwise Ancelotti only has Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga available as midfielders he’s used often this term.