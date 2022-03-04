Ousmane Dembele is finding it tough to find suitors willing to meet his financial demands

The chances of Ousmane Dembele continuing with Barcelona next season has risen in recent weeks according to Diario Sport. The footballer has made clear that he wants to renew with the Blaugrana although his representatives are yet to approach the powers-that-be at the club to try and broker a new deal.

Dembele likes working with Xavi Hernandez at Camp Nou and his representatives are finding it difficult to find a suitor who will meet his contractual demands. Juventus, who had been interested, don’t want to antagonise Barcelona; they’re their partners in the Super League project.

Chelsea, unbalanced by their ownership situation, have also cooled interest. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both denied interest. Manchester United like the player but it’s not known whether they’re willing to meet his demands.

Dembele has shown what he’s got in recent weeks, proving the player who has the ability to create something out of nothing. Against Athletic Club, for instance, he scored a stunning goal as well as providing two assists in a late flurry in a 4-0 victory.