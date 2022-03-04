Mino Raiola has advised Erling Haaland to choose Barcelona over Real Madrid and Manchester City

Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland according to Mundo Deportivo. Xavi Hernandez travelled to Germany on Tuesday to speak personally with the Norwegian and outline his vision for the future.

This isn’t the first time Xavi has been directly involved in such operations. He also spoke directly with Dani Alves and Ferran Torres before signing them and has also done the same with Ousmane Dembele and Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Joan Laporta also met Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola last week, offering the player a five-year contract worth a grand total of €195m gross. It would be distributed in the following order; €20m in the first campaign, €30m in the second, €40m in the third, €50m in the fourth and €55m in the final year. Haaland is said to prefer a three-year deal with the option for two option years.

Raiola is said to have advised his client to choose Barcelona as his next club over Real Madrid and Manchester City, two of the Blaugrana’s most powerful competitors for his signature. Time will tell but it appears the saga is finally beginning to near conclusion.