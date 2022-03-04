Manuel Pellegrini says Real Betis’ supporters deserve their place in the final of the Copa del Rey

Real Betis knocked Rayo Vallecano out of the Copa del Rey last night in a tense, passionate encounter at the Benito Villamarin. Los Verdiblancos had already won the first leg but needed to ensure passage to the final of the Copa by avoiding defeat.

That they did, but not without a fight. They won the first leg 2-1 at Vallecas so when Bebe made it 2-2 on aggregate with a spectacular free-kick ten minutes from time that meant the tie was going to extra-time; that is, until substitute Borja Iglesias stabbed home to make it 1-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

It was a thrilling end to a hard-fought contest, at the end of which it was easy to feel like both teams deserved to progress. Both Betis and Rayo have been performing above expectations this season; the former are third in La Liga, fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League, while the latter are 12th despite just being promoted from Segunda in the summer.

“I’m very happy for today, for the joy that the fans have, who deserve is for the support that they’ve given to the team,” Manuel Pellegrini said post-match as carried by Marca. “Being a finalist is already an achievement that enables us to play the Supercopa de Espana and look forward to April.

“We’re going to try to win against a strong rival like Valencia. It makes me happy that we’re also third in La Liga and playing to get through to the quarter-final of the Europa League. It’s to the player’s credit that we’ve been able to keep the team alive in three competitions.”