Joaquin set for the fairytale ending to his career amid Real Betis’ incredible cup run

Real Betis knocked Rayo Vallecano out of the Copa del Rey last night in a tense, passionate encounter at the Benito Villamarin. Los Verdiblancos had already won the first leg but needed to ensure passage to the final of the Copa by avoiding defeat.

That they did, but not without a fight. They won the first leg 2-1 at Vallecas so when Bebe made it 2-2 on aggregate with a spectacular free-kick ten minutes from time that meant the tie was going to extra-time; that is, until substitute Borja Iglesias stabbed home to make it 1-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

It was a thrilling end to a hard-fought contest, at the end of which it was easy to feel like both teams deserved to progress. Both Betis and Rayo have been performing above expectations this season; the former are third in La Liga, fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League, while the latter are 12th despite having just been promoted from Segunda in the summer.

It was an amazing night for the long-suffering supporters of Los Verdiblancos but it could have been even better, note Marca. Just after they equalised on the night, in the 92nd minute, a long ball set club legend Joaquin, 40 years of age, clean through on goal.

The Andalusian controlled the pass and shaped his body to shoot, only to send his effort inches wide of the post. It would have been a fairytale ending for Joaquin in what’s going to be his final year. Because the last time Betis won the Copa, 17 years ago, Joaquin was a key part of Serra Ferrer’s starting eleven. He was just 23 then, when Betis beat Osasuna at the Vicente Calderon in 2005.

Joaquin made a clear difference when he came on last night, still productive and contributing in his 13th season for the club. In that time he’s provided 55 goals and 76 assists. Now, all his energy and attention will be focused on that April trip to La Cartuja when Betis face Valencia, one of Joaquin’s former clubs, in the final of the 2022 Copa del Rey. It should be spectacular.