Real Betis hero Joaquin revealed how he planned to celebrate reaching the Copa del Rey final on Thursday night.

The 40-year-old played a big role in Betis‘ stoppage time winner against Rayo Vallecano in Thursday night’s semi-final second leg at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

He slotted through a perfect through ball to open up Rayo, and Borja Iglesias applied the finishing touch, deflecting home a goal-line clearances.

Joaquin has won this competition twice before, once with Valencia when he famously posed naked with the trophy, and also with Betis two years earlier, and on that occasion, he got married in the presence of the trophy.

Reaching the final again with the club of his life, and age 40, is a special achievement for Joaquin.

But despite being known for his wild side, he has changed his celebration style, planning to celebrate his latest achievement with those closest to him.

“Today I don’t go out, my wife told me ‘I’ll wait for you’, so I’ll go home… to change,” he joked. “If we’re late here we’ll have to go with the Betis tracksuit.

“But I want to see my wife and my girls who have suffered like all the Betis and like me. What a great joy.”