Joao Felix returns to Real Betis’ Benito Villamarin with revenge on his mind

Joao Felix was Atletico Madrid’s decisive player at the Benito Villamarin last season when Los Rojiblancos travelled south to Seville on April eleventh to take on Real Betis. They had just surrendered their lead in La Liga to Real Madrid but bounced back to secure a crucial point to regain first place and it was the young Portuguese who provided the decisive pass for their goal.

However, Felix suffered an injury during that game after a strong challenge from Betis defender Aissa Mandi, note Marca, leaving him out of action. He was withdrawn shortly after the second half began and missed the next two games, failing to regain a consistent starting place between then and the end of the season.

Now, close to a year after that game, he returns to Andalusia this Sunday for another crucial clash with Betis. This time they’re fighting for a place in the top four rather than the title, with Betis actually two places above them in third as things stand. But Felix is once again in decisive form; he’ll be key come kick-off.