A Granada fan is set to be hit with a huge fan due to his racist outburst towards Cadiz star Carlos Akapo.

Granada and Cadiz played out a goalless draw on Monday, with the two Andalusian strugglers in need of points.

And during the game, Akapo walked around the the pitch after being brought off.

During that walk, he was racially abused by a Granada fan in the stands, leading to an understandably hostile reaction from Akapo.

On the back of the incident, an intensive search took place to identify the fan.

And the operation has been a success, thanks to collaboration from Granada fans who were sat in the area.

The Commission of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport has made the following statement, suggesting a 6,000 euro fine.

“The Permanent Commission of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport roundly condemns the behaviour of a fan -follower of the local team-, during the Granada CF SAD-Cádiz CF SAD match, in the one that he uttered racist insults towards a player of the visiting team.

“Along these lines, the Commission wants to show all its support for the Cádiz CF player, as well as congratulate the fans for their reaction and Granada CF for their collaboration in identifying the perpetrator of the acts, to whom it has been agreed to propose a sanction of 6,000 euros and prohibition of access to sports venues for a period of one year”

The swift and firm response is an important one as football tries to eradicate racism from the stands and the pitch.