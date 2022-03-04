Erling Haaland ruled out for the next month after suffering injury relapse

Erling Haaland’s injury problems continue. The Norwegian striker – of keen interest to Barcelona, Real Madrid and a host of other European clubs – has suffered a relapse from his latest muscle injury and will miss the next month as per Mundo Deportivo.

Injuries have really disrupted his season. This is the fourth time he’s suffered a muscular setback and he hasn’t played since January 22nd, when he injured himself against Hoffenheim.

In total, Haaland has missed 16 games this season so his goalscoring tally is stuck at the remarkably high tally of 23. That would be superb for most players but not for a man with an eye for goal like the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund marksman.

His injury record hasn’t dissipated interest, however. Haaland is undergoing treatment in Munich and that’s where he met with Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Tuesday. It’s understood Xavi was keen to explain his vision for the future.