Elche face Barcelona this weekend having not beaten them since the 1974/75 season

Barcelona’s next opponent in La Liga is Elche, who they’ll face on Sunday afternoon. Elche have endured a terrible run of form against the Blaugrana, failing to beat them for 47 years.

Elche’s last victory over Barcelona dates back to the 1974/75 season, when they beat Rinus Michel’s Blaugrana by a solitary goal according to Mundo Deportivo. Since then, they’ve managed to achieve four goalless draws and not a single win.

They made things difficult for Barcelona during the return leg this season at Camp Nou, a game Barcelona won 3-2, but aside from that they’d failed to score against the Catalan side since 1977/78. They’d gone 12 games without scoring a goal against Barcelona.

But Barcelona are in good form and it looks unlikely Elche will be able to put an end to their poor run of form this weekend. Barcelona will look to go into third and leapfrog Real Betis, who face Atletico Madrid later that evening. Elche are 13th.