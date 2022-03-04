Eduardo Camavinga has been handed a golden opportunity by Real Madrid’s injury crisis

Toni Kroos’ muscle injury just a week before Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 is a serious setback for Carlo Ancelotti. Kroos is a key player and coupled with the reality that Casemiro is suspended for the game and Fede Valverde is suffering from flu is grave.

The situation has, however, handed a golden opportunity to Eduardo Camavinga according to Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old French midfielder has been struggling for minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent weeks but now he has a chance to show what he’s got tomorrow evening against Real Sociedad.

The last time Camavinga started a game was against Granada almost a month ago and he was hooked at half-time after picking up an early booking. The clash with PSG is going to be a real test for a player whose maturity has been questioned; if he can manage to succeed it could do wonders for his prospects heading into the decisive stretch of the season.