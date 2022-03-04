Carlo Ancelotti reveals he’s quietly optimistic ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Real Sociedad

Real Madrid welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow evening in another important La Liga clash. Los Blancos are currently six points clear of second-placed Sevilla at the top of the table but that could be cut to three if the Andalusian side beat Deportivo Alaves at Mendizorroza later today.

Madrid are also going to be conditioned by the fact that their next game after La Real is the small matter of their Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. PSG come into that one with a slight advantage after their 1-0 triumph in the first leg at the Parc des Princes thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s late and dramatic stoppage time winner.

La Real aren’t in bad form, either. They were knocked out of the Europa League by Bundesliga side Leipzig but they’ve won their last two games and are currently sixth in the league table, a point behind fifth-placed Atletico Madrid and fourth-placed Barcelona.

“My feeling is that the team are doing well, they’ve trained well,” Carlo Ancelotti said pre-match in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “We’re ready for this stretch of the season and hopefully we can show that tomorrow against a team that’s playing good football. I live well or badly depending on what I see and what I see is a team that’s training well, that helps my mood. My mood today is very optimistic. I’ve seen that they’re training very well.”